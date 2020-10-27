1 man killed, another injured in Garland shooting, police say

Officials are asking anyone with any information to call the police department at 972-485-4840.

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday in Garland, police said.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call around 12 p.m. at an apartment community on the 600 block of Broadway Commons.

When officers got there, they found two men who had been shot, officials said. One of the men had died at the scene.

The other man, who lived in the apartment where the shooting took place, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Two men had arrived at his apartment and were allowed inside by the man, police said they learned. Once the two men were inside, some sort of disturbance occurred, guns were taken out and then shots were fired.

The second man who had come to the apartment fled before officers got there, police said.

Detectives believe all the men knew each other but are continuing to investigate.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to call the police department at 972-485-4840.