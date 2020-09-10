1 man dead, another person injured after attempted robbery at Arlington apartment, police say

Detectives said a shootout occurred after an attempted robbery around 9:45 p.m. near the 2500 block of Silverbrook Lane.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead and another person injured.

Detectives said a shootout occurred after an attempted robbery around 9:45 p.m. near the 2500 block of Silverbrook Lane.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the other person was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office the name of the man who died once next of kin have been notified.

Officials said at this point in the investigation, the homicide is "considered to be justified." However, a person involved may face other charges, police said.