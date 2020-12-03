Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Wednesday in Fort Worth.

Police officers responded to a shooting call around 11:07 p.m. near the 8700 block of Hunters Trail.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man was sitting on the ground outside next to a handgun. He was apprehended by officers.

He has not been publicly identified at this time.

When authorities went into the house, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. That person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

