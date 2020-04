The victim's identity is being withheld until their next of kin are notified, officials said.

One person was shot and killed Monday morning in Elmo, Kaufman County authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 15000 block of Interstate 20 near FM 2965.

The victim has not been publicly identified, pending notification with the family. Investigators were questioning people at the scene Monday morning, officials said.

No one is in custody.