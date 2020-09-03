One man was killed and another shot early Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas, police said.

The two men were in a parking lot just before 3:45 a.m. at 2435 West Northwest Highway when the crimes occurred, according to police.

The address is that of a nightclub called Kalua Discotheque, Google Maps shows.

Fernando Perez-Gonzalez was killed in the incident, police said, and Enrique Moren-Reyes was shot.

Police released a photo of a vehicle they believe was used by the attackers, describing it as a dark-colored SUV that possibly had a large religious decal on the center of the rear window.

A photo of the car believed to have been used by the alleged perpetrators, provided by Dallas police.

Dallas police

Detectives are asking for the public's help in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective C. Walton at 214-671-3632.

Or, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers anytime at 214-373-8477 to receive up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

