Dallas, TX — One person was killed and three others injured during a fight in the parking lot of an adult club early Thursday morning in west Fort Worth.

Police were first called to the altercation at about 1:45 a.m. at the Corsets Cabaret, located in the 8100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

One person suffered fatal wounds and a male and female were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Another gunshot victim showed up at a hospital also in serious condition, authorities said.

An investigation into the shooting is in the early stages and no suspect description has been released.

