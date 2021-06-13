1 killed, 2 others hurt in apartment building stabbing, Dallas police say

Police are still searching for a suspect, according to officials.

DALLAS — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a stabbing incident late Saturday night, Dallas police said.

The men were stabbed around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3200 block of Norwalk Avenue.

Officers found Jaime Gomez, 48, and the two other men in a breezeway on the first floor. First responders took all three to a local hospital, but Gomez died from his wounds. The other two men are stable, according to police.

Police say they don't know what motivated the incident and are still searching for a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.