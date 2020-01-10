1 killed, 1 seriously injured in stabbing attack, another hit by car in connected incidents, Arlington police say

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area from South Collins Street to Southeast Parkway and Rising Meadows Drive to check security footage they may have.

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, and another person was hit by a car, police said. A dog was also killed in what police believe were connected incidents Wednesday night in Arlington.

Police say it began when a married couple was taking one of their regular neighborhood walks around 9 p.m. near Southeast Parkway.

As they walked down the 6400 block of South Collins Street, 44-year-old Islam Duly was pushed to the ground, his wife told police. She said she was then punched and stabbed several times by a man wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

The man went up to Duly, demanded his property and then stabbed him several times before running away, police said. He went toward the Dollar General at 1200 Southeast Parkway.

The man had a skinny build and was wearing a face mask that partially covered his face at the time, according to police. Investigators believe his motive was robbery.

A person driving in the area saw the injured woman running from the scene and called police.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where Duly was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was seriously injured in the attack.

Minutes afterward, police say a woman who was out walking her dog was hit by a car on the 900 block of Southeast Parkway. The car was turning onto Rising Meadows Drive and the woman told police she believed the driver was speeding when they hit her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries from the crash, police said. Her dog was killed in the incident.

Investigators believe the crash may have been connected to the stabbing attack. The woman told police she overheard someone in the car yelling to grab her belongings, which led police to believe the two were connected.

Investigators now think the man ran away from the robbery scene on South Collins Street and then got in a vehicle that went west on Southeast Parkway before hitting the woman as it turned.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area from South Collins Street to Southeast Parkway and Rising Meadows Drive to check any security camera footage they may have to see if they caught the vehicle in a recording.

“We are really needing the public’s help on this case to bring the person or persons responsible to justice,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye in a post to Facebook. “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by these acts of violence.”

Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact Det. Simmons at 817-459-5735 or the Arlington Police Department.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.