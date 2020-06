Two men were shot during the incident, police said.

One man was killed and another man was critically injured Sunday night after a shooting broke out at Griff's Hamburgers, Fort Worth authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Lancaster Avenue. A caller had reported being shot by an unknown person at the fast food restaurant, police said.

MedStar officials said one of the men had died, while the other is in critical condition.