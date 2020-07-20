1 injured after someone opened fire at apartment complex, Dallas police say

Officials said the shooter remains at-large.

One person was injured early Monday after someone opened fire at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at apartments on the 2800 block of East Overton Road.

The victim told officers at the scene that he was hit by a bullet when an unknown person opened fire. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No one else was reported injured, but there was some damage to the apartment complex, according to police.

Officials said the suspect in the case remains at-large.