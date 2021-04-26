1 dead in Duncanville shooting, police say

Police also said there may be another gunshot victim who fled the scene before the officers arrived.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — One person was fatally shot in Duncanville Monday afternoon, police say.

Duncanville police were called to 1110 Explorer St. shortly after 1 p.m. Monday about a "potential disturbance" between two people.

Before they could get there, officers were rerouted to another call and then more calls came in from Explorer Street about shots being fired at the location.

Once officers arrived, they found one person shot, who was taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead. Police have not released that person's name yet.