1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

There are no suspects in custody and there is no known motive at this time, authorities say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were shot Tuesday night, Fort Worth police said. One of the victims died.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard.

According to officials, two of the victims were taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

The third victim died, though police did not release any additional details about their death. Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

There are no suspects in custody and there is no known motive at this time, authorities say.

This is an ongoing investigation.