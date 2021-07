Officers initially responded to a shooting call.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A person was taken into custody after a fatal shooting and SWAT situation Thursday night in Arlington, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at N. Fielder and W. Randol Mill roads about 6:26 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers tracked the shooting suspect to a house in the 1900 block of Nueces Trail.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 1 a.m.