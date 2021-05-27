1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at park in Irving

One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting at Mountain Creek Reserve Park, Irving police say.

IRVING, Texas — One man has died and another has been hospitalized following a shooting at Mountain Creek Reserve Park, Irving police say.

Irving police said they have officers at two locations in relation to the shooting.

As of 12:20 p.m., a tactical unit had responded to a home in the 1400 block of Trinity View, while a crime scene unit was at the park near E Hunter Ferrel and S Nursery roads.

Officials have closed Fifteenth Street between Trinity View Street and Balleywood Road, near the residence.

No other information about the incident, the victim's condition or the investigation was immediately available.