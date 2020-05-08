1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Grand Prairie

One victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Grand Prairie police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night.

A vehicle was headed east on E. Arkansas Lane when the occupant opened fire, striking two people who were in a parking lot, police said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage from nearby businesses. Detectives believe the person who died was targeted by the suspect and believe this is an isolated incident, police said.

No arrests have been made.