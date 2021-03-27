Driver allegedly strikes Dallas police vehicle that was responding to street racing, leads officers on chase

Police were responding to a vehicle doing donuts in the intersection when the police SUV was struck by another vehicle, leading to a chase.

DALLAS — Three people were detained after striking a Dallas police SUV that was responding to the scene of a street racing incident early Saturday morning, police said.

Police were responding to a vehicle doing donuts in the intersection in Southeast Dallas when the SUV was struck by another vehicle and that led to a chase, police said.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers were working the street racing task force when they responded to Simpson Stuart Road and observed a vehicle doing donuts in the intersection. The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled and officers were unable to get a license plate number, police said.

A second unrelated vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and appeared to intentionally strike the marked Dallas police Tahoe.

The vehicle then sped away and a chase was authorized. The chase lasted approximately 10 minutes and three suspects were detained, police said.

The driver will be charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest. The driver's name has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

Results from DPD Speeding and Racing Task Force

Earlier this week, the Dallas Police Department Speeding and Racing Task Force shared the results from the operation over the past month.

The data includes the weekends starting on Fridays through Sundays every weekend from Feb. 19 to March 21.

DPD street racing operation from Feb. 19 to March 21:

Traffic stops: 886

Hazardous citations: 144

Regulatory citations: 689

Spectator citations: 66

Vehicles towed: 105

Calls: 887

Felony arrests: 26

Misdemeanor arrests: 137

Offenses cleared: 15

Guns: 22

Drugs: 29

Stolen vehicles: 8