DALLAS -- Crews rescued a crane operator at a construction site in the 3200 block of Gaston Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. According to officials, the man had been experiencing symptoms from a medical condition and had to be rescued. From about 200 feet, crews lowered the man to the ground using a rescue harness.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the man is in stable condition and is talking with technicians.

© 2018 WFAA