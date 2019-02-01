You may remember Stoney Kersh. If you're a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan then he's pretty impossible to forget. He turned his home in Arlington into a Dallas Cowboys museum where every room, every shelf, every corner is filled with Dallas Cowboys collectibles and memorabilia. Even the bathroom toilet includes a seat-back from old Texas Stadium.

Now Stoney needs your help. Actually, he needs your vote.

Kersh is one of six finalists for the Ford Hall of Fans. The contest, pitting Kersh against super fans from Pittsburgh, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami includes a chance to be enshrined alongside their heroes in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kersh's nomination video, where he was surprised at his Arlington home by Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, can be seen here.

"I hope you go out and vote for me," Kersh told News 8 after the nomination. "Hopefully we can get Dallas represented in the Ford Hall of Fans.”

As he adds to his extensive collection, that includes his miniature re-imagining of what a Dallas Cowboys city would look like - his includes a scale version of AT&T Stadium surrounded by model train tracks that he lowers with an electric winch from the ceiling of his garage - he needs the rest of Cowboys nation to cast their votes for him as the super fan most worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

"I'm honored to be included in this. I really am," Kersh said.

The Ford-sponsored contest also offers voters a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LIII.

