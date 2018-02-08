Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is being sued by a driver involved in a crash last year.

Seeking $1 million, the lawsuit states that Ronnie Barnard Hill has "suffered and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages," following a January crash that happened at Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway in Frisco.

Elliott is accused of running a red light and crashed into the side of Hill's vehicle. Hill's vehicle was written off as a total loss and a tow-truck had to separate both vehicles, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the crash caused "permanent personal injuries and damages," and that Hill has incurred "medical expenses in the past and will continue to incur them in the future." Elliott has not contested fault.

© 2018 WFAA