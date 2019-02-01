FRISCO, Texas — Many of them won’t admit to being superstitious. The Cowboys like to say they’re just sticking to a routine.

“I mean we all have routines,” said linebacker Jaylon Smith when asked if he had any superstitions. Then he ratted out a teammate. “I’m not as bad as Sean Lee. He wears the same jersey, same cleats, all that!” Smith said.

The energy surrounding a playoff week is palpable, and Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli admitted it. “Your blood vessels -- you feel the blood coming faster through your arms,” he said. “You do. I can’t explain it to you. If you love this stuff, and to compete, there’s nothing like it.”

Offensive Lineman Joe Looney said the road to the Super Bowl is every team’s dream. “As kids this is what we dream about. This is why we play this game. So, you can say the excitement is off the chart,” he said.

When it comes to routines or superstitions Looney admitted he has a few. “I’m always putting on my left side shoe before my right side, same with socks and all that good stuff,” he said. “My tape on my wrist always has to be a certain tightness and only know that. If it’s not right, I’ll take it off and do it again.”

He also said he listens to the same playlist every pregame.

Blake Jarwin has started a pregame ritual with other tight ends, using the football as a baseball and tossing it around as if they’re throwing from home to first and third bases.

Smith always stretches on the nine-yard line and takes one lap around the field when the Cowboys begin pregame warmups. “I never put my gloves on until the game begins, so you’ll see that I wear my gloves like at my ankles before the game,” Smith said.

Quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday told reporters he has no superstitions, but then he admitted he will be wearing the white long sleeve undershirt he and Zeke wore as the team went on a five-game winning streak.

When pressed about whether that was superstitious, he laughed and said, “No, the sleeves have just become a routine.”

© 2019 WFAA