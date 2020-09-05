COVID-19 testing site opens in South Dallas

Kroger Health is partnering with City Square and other agencies to make COVID-19 tests accessible to residents, including those in high risk communities.

DALLAS — Workers are preparing to open a new COVID-19 testing center in South Dallas.

The drive-thru testing site is located in the parking lot of City Square. This location is part of a public-private partnership between the City of Dallas, Dallas County, City Square and Kroger Health.

“Anybody that wants to get tested is welcome to come and get tested here,” said Jeff Loesch, Director of Pharmacy for Kroger’s Dallas Division.

Organizers say the location of this Dallas testing center was intentional. It is accessible to residents in communities across southern Dallas.

City Square President John SIburt said, "I think the COVID-19 crisis has really made people aware of the health disparities in our community.”

The nonprofit and the testing site are situated in a region where, data shows, have areas of condensed poverty. It is also in an area where neighbors with chronic health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are common.

Siburt explained, "They’re at risk for COVID, so to bring testing to them in communities that are most high risk is important.”

Organizers say the drive-thru testing process takes about seven to eight minutes if you register online at www.krogerhealth.com.

Those residents seeking the test should prepare to stop at three stations. First, you’ll check-in. Workers will then direct you to the registration tent. Then, you’ll be directed to a testing area where you will administer a nasal swab.

“It’s really simple,” Loesch explained. “It doesn’t go very far back into the nose. Just a little ways back. Swab it around the nostril.”

Test results should be available in 48 to 72 hours.

Siburt said, "Our hope is that this site will mean that South Dallas has access and included in the community response.”

Kroger Health’s Dallas Testing site is located:

City Square (parking lot)

1610 Malcolm X. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75226

Testing begins Saturday, May 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Monday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kroger Health COVID-19 Testing Centers in Dallas and Fort Worth are estimated to handle about 200 tests per day. To register or learn more information you can visit www.krogerhealth.com.