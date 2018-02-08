Garrett and Caroline Scharton want justice.

"I am hoping the punishment fits the crime. It was an adult crime,” Garrett said.

The couple showed up at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center for a detention hearing for the suspects accused of robbing them at gunpoint.

"It's an adult crime," Caroline said. "Don't do heinous horrible criminal acts and expect not to be charged for them."

The Schartons were walking their dog in Oak Cliff when they were attacked. The robbery was caught on videotape. The terrified couple had a shotgun shoved in their faces.

Police believe the suspects were involved in several other robberies that night. They were arrested and had their first hearing. The district attorney wants them tried as adults.

Judge Andrea Martin will make that determination. But, she closed her courtroom to the public Thursday for the hearing.

"It's like we have no rights," Caroline said. "Everything is to protect these alleged juveniles until they are or if they are certified as adults."

The victims’ supports say in this case they should be allowed to see what is going on in the courtroom.

"It's upsetting that while the perpetrators of this crime have the option to have their families support in there the victims were not allowed support and had to face this alone,” said Shannon Scott, with Action Dallas.

The juveniles, whose ages range from 13 to 16, waved their rights to a detention hearing, which basically means they'll stay in jail for now.

Some concerned citizens showed up to support the juveniles and asked they not be tried as adults.

"I really can't see you throwing youth away like that,” said Olinka Green.

But the Schartons say there was nothing juvenile about what happened to them and want the suspects treated like adults.

