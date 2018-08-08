DALLAS — Council members for the City of Dallas are expected to approve a proposed ordinance change on Wednesday that would revamp how health inspectors tackle food establishments throughout the city.

Right now, there are only 22 inspectors holding over 7,100 restaurants accountable in the City of Dallas. They are responsible for inspecting food establishments twice every year.

With more than 200 new restaurants popping up in Dallas every year, inspectors are pulling off 66 inspections per month.

And if you’re wondering if they’re overworked, you would be guessing right. According to recent data provided by the city, Dallas spends more than $60,000 a year in overtime to make sure that inspections get done on time.

On Wednesday, council members will vote on recommended changes that would make health inspectors more efficient when it comes to handling their workloads. Instead of inspecting every food establishment twice a year, places with lower risks of producing foodborne illnesses will be seen less often by inspectors.

For example, right now inspectors are grading establishments like CVS and Walgreens. The stores sell food—but don’t even have a kitchen. Places like that, which are just offering prepackaged refrigerated foods, will be inspected once every other year.

Establishments with a medium risk would be like a coffee shop or a gas station. Those businesses would only get inspected once a year. Restaurants would be considered a high-risk establishment and would receive inspections twice a year like usual.

According to the city, Houston, Garland, and Fort Worth do their inspections by following a similar risk profile.

