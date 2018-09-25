FORT WORTH, Texas -- A former bouncer at the Varsity Tavern has been indicted on a sexual assault charge, accused of driving home two intoxicated women from the bar in March, then raping both women inside one of their homes.

Abdul “Razak” Alhassan, who also has a career as a mixed martial arts fighter, has been free on a $20,000 bond since his arrest in April.

Monday, a Tarrant County grand jury handed down the two-count indictment against the 33-year-old Alhassan, court records show.

The two accusers — friends who are ages 20 and 22 — reported the sexual assaults to Fort Worth police on March 24 and March 25 after going to John Peter Smith Hospital for sexual assault exams.

The investigation was later taken over by Saginaw police after a preliminary investigation revealed the alleged sexual assaults took place at one of the women’s homes in Saginaw.

