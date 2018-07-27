Our long-awaited cool-down is still on schedule, but we still have to get through triple-digit heat this weekend!

Highs Saturday, and Sunday will be at or around the 100° mark. While triple digits are likely, it won't be nearly as hot as last weekend when we had record highs of 109°. However, it is still worth taking the heat seriously, and having a way to stay cool and stay hydrated if you are going to be outdoors.

While rain chances aren't zero this weekend, they are low (10-20% coverage). Isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible today through the weekend, but most places will be dry. Don't cancel any weekend plans. If you happen to see a shower or storm, enjoy it because you will be one of the lucky few!

July 27, 2018: Our long-awaited cool-down is still on schedule, but we still have to get through triple-digit heat this weekend.

Better coverage of showers and storms will arrive in North Texas starting Sunday night mainly across northern areas. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day on Monday area-wide. It does not look to be a washout or an all-day rain, but passing rain will be out there during the day. A storm or two could have some strong winds or hail, but the overall severe threat look to be very low.

Showers and storms will move out the of the area Tuesday night with only some lingering rain for mainly southern North Texas by Tuesday morning.

Better rain chances are good news, but so is the cool-down headed our way as well. Shower and storm chances are because of a summertime cold front moving through North Texas. That front will bring high temps back in the low 90s for a few days, which are below normal for this point in the summer! In fact, it looks like we will stay in the 90s all of next week with no triple digits in the forecast as of right now.

Click to check WFAA radar near you.

© 2018 WFAA