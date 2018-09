DALLAS, TX — Southbound lanes of I-35E at Overton Avenue were closed throughout the morning Thursday after a construction worker was killed in an accident in Dallas.

Police say a driver of a pickup truck struck a metal highway sign that was being hoisted onto an 18-wheeler. The sign then struck the construction worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

