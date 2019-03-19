DALLAS — In a new video posted to YouTube this week, North Texas fitness influencer Brittany Dawn said she is working hard to fix her mistakes.

"I’m very, very happy to say that I have an incredible customer service team, and we have addressed every single issue that has come forward," Dawn said in the video.

Some women say they have received refunds. Others say they are still waiting for Dawn to return their messages.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Attorney General's Office said five complaints have been filed against Brittany Dawn Fitness.

Kayla Lippens of Michigan continues to fight for a full refund after signing up for a two-month fitness plan.

"The people who already got hurt and scammed from her are getting re-hurt and scammed from her again, waiting for her to respond," says Lippens.

An online petition titled, "Stop Brittany Dawn Fitness Scams," has over 11,000 signatures.