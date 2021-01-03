Who's got the best boogie? These seniors want you to vote for their dance moves in a virtual competition

From the "Whip" to a ballerina en pointe, these seniors are versatile.

DALLAS — Dance is a universal language. Whether you're young or old, everybody can dance. And these seniors are proving it.

"Pappa Phunk" is showing off his hip-hop moves and Madame Poole brought out the pointe shoes for a dance competition amongst Dallas' silver-haired set.

They, along with 14 other entrants, are hoping to win the Diamond Dance-Off, a celebration of The Senior Source's 60th birthday. The Dallas-area organization helps guide older adults and their families through the course of aging.

Anyone can vote in the competition for who they think has the best bop. Voting is free, though the seniors are also trying to raise money for the organization through their two-steppin'.

First round voting is open until Friday, May 14. Then, the second round with 8 contestants will be open from Monday, May 17 to Friday, May 21. The final four will be up for a vote from Monday, May 24 to Thursday, May 27.

The finalists will also perform live at an event on Tuesday, June 22 in Klyde Warren Park in front of a panel of judges, so you'll be able to see them have a ball in person, too.