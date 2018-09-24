On a busy Saturday evening just outside The Laughing Willow in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, people are stopping in their tracks to hear more from a young man with a guitar and something to say.

Troy Grant is tall, lanky and still has a boyish grin at 20 years old. But his voice seems much older.

"Well I sing about all those things that are universal and music is universal too. It something we can all relate to," Grant said.

Grant has been singing in a serious way for the last three years. It's hard to believe watching him now, but he started playing the guitar his junior year of high school.

"It just comes to me easily," Grant said.

Passersby become entranced by Grant's melodic voice and music. He covers artists like Ed Sheeran but also plays his own original songs detailing his ups and down in life.

"My mom was the first one to see I could really sing," Grant said.

Grant comes from an athletic family. His father was a former NFL players and his four siblings are all at home on a court or field while he found his calling on a stage.

It was Grant's mom Tasha who pushed her oldest son to pursue the arts. But five years ago she died suddenly in a car accident.

"She was my best friend," Grant said.

After the worst loss of his life Grant says he heard his mom's spirit pushing him to go for his dreams, giving him the courage to step on the stage.

"I'm doing this to go after my own dreams but I'm also going after her's," Grant said.

Grant has been in talks with record companies and plays shows every chance he can get. Now crowds across Dallas are seeing what his mom did years ago, a voice that can bring people together and a name that's on the rise.

© 2018 WFAA