Tourist couple saves 100 year-old sea turtle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know that tourists from all over the world come to the Coastal Bend to enjoy our beaches.

One couple is sharing a great memory after they came across a 100 year-old sea turtle in distress.

"The sea turtle lady is here," said Cheryl Williams, who along with her boyfriend, Maurice Hernandez from Georgetown, Texas, picked Corpus Christi as the place to visit over the Fourth of July weekend.

Williams said encountering the turtle was something that was quick and unexpected.

"It washed up on shore right at my feet. This giant sea turtle. Something I never expected to see in person," Williams said.

Williams said she called Maurice to come help the volunteer from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute carry the exhausted sea turtle to the rescue truck.



"The turtle was not able to swim by itself and that lady from the University of Texas was guiding the turtle in the front and the back, keeping it up," Hernandez said. "So I jumped in and I took the other side of the turtle and we actually had to lift it."



Between Hernandez and the volunteer, they were able to get the turtle to safety and the crowd was happy.

Williams said the turtle was extremely lively when they moved it.

"He was still alive, moving his flippers, had his mouth going, eyes looking. About 20 of us all around. The kids were amazed. And how big again? Very large. This was a big sea turtle," Williams said.

The turtle was first spotted several miles up the beach and couldn't get to deep water.

"It just makes you have a different perspective when you're swimming in the ocean and you realize that you are so close to so many amazing sea creatures," Williams said.

What could be more patriotic and a better vacation memory than helping an endangered species.

Williams said she and her boyfriend now appreciate the effort to save sea turtles.

"And now I'm going to be very excited to keep up with turtles. Sponsor some turtles," Williams said.

The two visit our area twice a year and they say they'll continue making this one of their favorite vacation spots.

