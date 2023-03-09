x
TEGNA Foundation opens call for proposals for environmental justice grants

TEGNA Foundation's DE&I Grant Committee will accept proposals by Friday, April 7.
Credit: TEGNA

DALLAS — TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I Grant Committee is requesting grant proposals for programs focused on environmental justice efforts in the areas where TEGNA does business.

The Committee is especially interested in programs addressing environmental and public health concerns in marginalized communities, including equitable access to clean water, programs encouraging stewardship of the environment, and programs focused on aiding those impacted by pollution and disasters.

Proposals and supporting documents should be emailed in one combined PDF document to foundation@tegna.com by Friday, April 7. 

TEGNA Foundation will not accept proposals by mail.

