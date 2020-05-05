Support local nonprofits: Tuesday is North Texas Giving Tuesday Now

For one day, North Texas is coming together to support the nonprofit organizations helping people more adversely impacted by COVID-19.

DALLAS — The COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on many people and organizations, including North Texas non-profits.

The Communities Foundation of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas are teaming up to help thousands of local organizations.

Many of these nonprofits are providing critical services to people most adversely impacted by the novel coronavirus, while also dealing with a decrease in giving and the cancellation of normal fundraising events.

"This crisis can be a defining moment of solidarity," said Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "Our nonprofits are on the front lines, and they need everyone’s generous support to respond to the unprecedented need created by this pandemic.”

Donations through early giving have already reached nearly $4 million, but Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to midnight, marks the official day of giving.

TAKE PART: Search for a local nonprofit