Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has been empowering youth and uniting communities to #TackleHunger by feeding off the energy surrounding the Super Bowl.

This year's North Texas goal is to generate $2.2 million in food and funds for local hunger-relief charities including the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

How you can help in person: When you shop at any North Texas Albertsons, Kroger, Market Street, or Tom Thumb location you can purchase a pre-packaged bag of food or make a cash donation.