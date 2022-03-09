'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl

Kathline Ann Lubin was last seen on Thursday near her home on Blanco Key at around 12:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search.

"It has been pure hell," Kathline's mother, Maeghan Miller, said.

San Antonio Police report Kathline, 16, was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on Blanco Key.

Kathline goes by Katelyn. She’s 5’8 with brown eyes and red hair. She wears glasses, has a nose piercing, and suffers from a medical condition which requires a doctor’s care.

She also left notes behind on the night she left.

"She basically said that she was just going to go away. You know, it wasn't anything extremely specific, but I think it was so we don't look for her," Miller said.

Kathline had recently moved from Virginia. She started a new high school, but her mother said she had been turning a new leaf. She had made new friends and had spoken to Miller about joining ROTC the week prior to her disappearance.

"We were blindsided by this," Miller said.

Kathline's older sister, Mia Lubin, said they are very close. She described her sister as beautiful, wonderful and creative.

"She's just she's a giant piece of my heart," Mia said. "And with her missing, it just feels like something's wrong. It's just.... None of this feels like it's even happening."

Miller says SAPD have been searching non-stop, calling them their angels. The family has turned over evidence, and believe Kathline is still alive. Miller said Kathline has taken some of her clothes and makeup with her.

Local non-profits are also getting involved, such as Search and Support San Antonio.

"Canvasing the neighborhood. We're knocking on doors, we're providing fliers. We're talking to neighbors to see what they saw," Eric Herr, vice president of the non-profit, said.

Herr said they would be taking fliers to James Madison High School later in the day. He said they approached the family after finding out about her disappearance and about 10 people joined in on the search on Saturday.

"It's just it's what we do. I mean, at the end of the day, we support families of the missing," Herr said.

Her family says they’re grateful for the support they’ve received, and won’t stop until Kathline is back home

"I just want her to know....no one is mad. No one will judge her. Nobody cares about anything that she has done," Mia said. "All that matters is that she's home with us and that we can help her in whatever she needs help with."