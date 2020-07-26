'Black is Beautiful' | San Antonio beer brewed to fight racial injustice goes global

The beer, from Weathered Souls Brewing Company, is now being made and sold at over 1,000 breweries in all 50 states, and has even reached 20 different countries.

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus Baskerville, owner of Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, began brewing the Black Is Beautiful beer back in June.

It’s now being made and sold at over 1,000 breweries in all 50 states, and has even reached 20 different countries.

All of the money raised has been pledged to different organizations supporting Black people.

“It’s completely amazing cause I would’ve never thought when this started it would’ve never gotten this far,” Baskerville said.

Baskerville estimates this movement has raised a few million dollars, in the short time it’s been going. Weathered Souls Brewing Company has raised about $45,000 dollars that will go to the San Antonio chapter of 100 Black Men, which is aimed at mentorship.

“I want to say it’s never been done in history before. If you look back I don’t think there’s ever been a movement where a thousand separate businesses in the same industry have participated in a movement like this,” Baskerville said.

Baskerville says this movement is just getting started. He says he’ll continue working towards making history, and most importantly making change.