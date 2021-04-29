Public hearing for The CROWN Act takes place in Texas House committee Thursday

The CROWN Act bans educational, employment and housing discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style, including braids, locs and twists.

A public hearing is scheduled Thursday in the Texas Legislature for The CROWN Act, legislation aimed at ending hair discrimination.

The hearing for House Bill 392 will start at 8 a.m. in the House Committee on State Affairs.

The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, commonly known as the CROWN Act, bans educational, employment and housing discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style, including braids, locs and twists.

On Tuesday, supporters of the bill gathered at the Texas State Capitol for Texas CROWN Act Day of Action. At the time, the bill was not scheduled for a hearing, but committee member State Rep. Chris Paddie, R- Marshall, announced Tuesday it would be part of the hearing Thursday.

Bill author State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, has bipartisan support, four coauthors and nearly 60 sponsors on HB 392. Now, it's a matter of time to see if the Texas Legislature will work to pass it before the session ends in just a few weeks.

WFAA has shined a spotlight on this issue through our “Rooted” series with Tashara Parker.

Tashara has been reporting on how Black hair is perceived within and outside the black community.