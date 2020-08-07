Revitalize South Dallas Coalition shares list of assistance programs

The events are scheduled throughout the month of July and community members can participate remotely for several of them.

The Revitalize South Dallas Coalition shared a list of assistance programs and events for community members in its newsletter released Wednesday.

The Coalition says it does not sponsor or endorse the events but rather provides information on dates and times for residents.

The events are scheduled throughout the month of July and community members can participate remotely for several of them.

Below is information provided by the Coalition:

SMU Law School COVID-19 Telephone Helpline

North Texas residents may secure free legal help with issues related to COVID-19 such as housing, immigration, and consumer protection. Working under the supervision of SMU faculty, 45 law students staff the COVID-19 Helpline which can be reached by calling 214-768-2683.

For additional information email: Lynn Dempsey at Ldempsey@smu.edu.

Southern Gateway Deck Park: Virtual Meeting

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 9.

The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation welcomes ideas for the development/design of a deck park over 1-35 next to the Dallas Zoo in Oak Cliff.

Register online

Online survey

Call 214-810-6316 for more information.

Census 2020 Update

The Census response rate in Southern Dallas is about 50%. Through July 9 field workers will leave invitations on the front doors of those who have not responded. From Aug. 11 to Oct. 31, they will interview non-respondents in-person.

An online survey can be completed here.

For more information call 1-844-330-2020.

Early Voting Election Updates

Time and dates: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from July 8 to 10.

Early voting ends July 10 for July 14 Democratic Primary Elections. Poll workers can take a ballot to your vehicle if you are sick or cannot enter the polling location.

Call 469-627-8683 for more information.

Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Virtual SAT Math Summer Camp

Time and dates: 9 a.m. 12 p.m. from July 13 to 17.

High school juniors and seniors who live in the South Dallas area are eligible to take SAT prep classes on the Google Meet platform.

Participants will need their own laptop, Chromebook, or iPad and a printer.

Sponsors include State Fair of Texas, Circle of Support, and Capital One.

For more information email: ucrossroads16@gmail.com.

Rental and Mortgage Assistance

Harmony CDC (Community Development Corp), affiliated w/Concord Baptist Church, is part of the Dallas Rental Assistance Collaboration (DRAC) that provides rent, mortgage, or utility assistance for households impacted by COVID-19. Complete the pre-screening application online.

To learn about resources available click here.

Texas Utility Assistance Program

Low-income families who need help paying their energy bills can get help through CEAP (Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program). Funds go to the energy provider, not to individuals. Residents may also take advantage of low-cost weatherization and energy-efficiency repairs.

For more information call Community Council of Greater Dallas at 214-871-5065 or Dallas County Health and Human Services at 214-819-1848.

Additional information can be found online.

Grants for Urban Farmers

Deadline: Friday, July 31.

Pure Farmland, a plant-based food company, supports community and urban gardens in neighborhoods and helps preserve American farmland. They are providing grants between $1,000 to $20,000 for projects in areas where access to fresh produce and green spaces are limited.