North Texas Giving Tuesday Now raises $20.7M for local nonprofits, $21.8M for COVID-19 relief

North Texans stepped up and raised more than $20.7 million for local nonprofits and an additional $21.8 million for local coronavirus relief funds.

More than 45,000 donors gave to more than 2,500 nonprofits during North Texas Giving Tuesday Now. More than 9,400 donors pledged nearly 300,000 volunteer hours, the organizations said in a statement.

The Communities Foundation of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas teamed up to help thousands of local organizations.

Many of these nonprofits are providing critical services to the people most adversely impacted by the novel coronavirus, while also dealing with a decrease in giving and the cancellation of normal fundraising events.

Foundations, companies and individual donors contributed more than $21.8 million to coronavirus relief funds managed by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation and North Texas Community Foundation.

North Texas Giving Tuesday Now was planned simultaneously with the global #GivingTuesdayNow event. The online campaign launched April 14 for early giving and led to 18 hours of giving on Tuesday.

“We continue to be blown away by this uniquely philanthropic and heartfelt community,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas—founder of North Texas Giving Day. “Seeing the nearly 45,000 donors and volunteers come together at a distance for North Texas Giving Tuesday Now underscores our incredible local bond in support of each other through our critical nonprofit sector. ”

The full list of results (sortable by organization name, total gifts or total dollars) is listed at northtexasgivingday.org. Results on the website are subject to final review and verification. Updated totals should be available after May 19. Donations to the relief funds are still being accepted.