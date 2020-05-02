MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old who was traveling through Texas with his family to Topeka, Kan.

Zachary Calvin's cousins Derek and Angela Calvin told WFAA they were in San Antonio for a family event and were on the way home when the teen went missing.

"We went to San Antonio for his brother’s Air Force basic training graduation and on our way back home we stopped in McKinney on Sunday, February 2 so we could finish out the drive on Monday," Derek and Angela said.

McKinney Police Department public information officer Carla Marion said the department is investigating but they do not believe Zachary is in imminent danger.

A surveillance video from the Spring Hill Suites by Marriott in McKinney shows the teen getting into a vehicle willingly with an unknown male on Monday at 2:30 a.m.

“The investigation is ongoing because he is a minor,” Marion said.

Zachary’s father is in the military and the family had to return to Kansas without their son.

"We want him home safe," the family said.

Zachary Calvin is about 5-feet-7-inches, weighs 120 pounds with light brown hair that is dyed red/blonde and has hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.

