Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle died early Monday morning after a long cancer battle, a spokesperson for the city said.

He died just after 4 a.m. Officials did not specify how old he was.

Tittle worked for the fire department for more than 40 years, according to spokesman Matt Martucci.

"Lewisville has lost a good friend, and the community is a little bit lesser for his absence," Martucci said. "Our thoughts are with the Tittle family as they grieve and with the fire services family as they strive daily to carry on the unequaled example of his life."

Tittle had previously battled cancer and "beat it back into remission multiple times," according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

"Even during the toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and the City of Lewisville never wavered," the post read. "He loved being our Fire Chief."

Funeral arrangements had not yet been determined as of noon Monday.

