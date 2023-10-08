Join Team WFAA to help fight heart disease at the 2023 Dallas Heart Walk

Sign up to join the team for free and help WFAA raise money for the American Heart Association.

DALLAS — Did you know that cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the No. 1 killer of all Americans?

Join Team WFAA and walk in the 2023 American Heart Association Heart Walk. WFAA reporters Chris Sadeghi and Sean Giggy are this year's official Team WFAA coaches. Team WFAA will walk in the Dallas Heart Walk.

Participants have an opportunity to purchase an exclusive Team WFAA Heart Walk t-shirt from Bullzerk. Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Dallas Heart Walk

Check-In 7:30am

Walk Begins 9:00am

Sat., September 23rd

Base of Reunion Tower

692 Sports Street

Dallas, TX 75207

Get Directions

Click here for more information about the Dallas Heart Walk

Can't make it to Dallas? Register for the Tarrant County Heart Walk!

Tarrant County Heart Walk

Check-In 7:30am

Walk Begins 9:00am

Sat., September 23rd

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX

Click here to register for the Tarrant County Heart Walk

Can't make it to the Heart Walk? No problem! Join Team WFAA and connect your account to your social media pages to raise money for the American Heart Association.