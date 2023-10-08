Join Team WFAA to help fight heart disease at the 2023 Dallas Heart Walk

DALLAS — Did you know that cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the No. 1 killer of all Americans?
Join Team WFAA and walk in the 2023 American Heart Association Heart Walk. WFAA reporters Chris Sadeghi and Sean Giggy are this year's official Team WFAA coaches. Team WFAA will walk in the Dallas Heart Walk.
Participants have an opportunity to purchase an exclusive Team WFAA Heart Walk t-shirt from Bullzerk. Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to the American Heart Association.
Dallas Heart Walk
Check-In 7:30am
Walk Begins 9:00am
Sat., September 23rd
Base of Reunion Tower
692 Sports Street
Dallas, TX 75207
Click here for more information about the Dallas Heart Walk
Can't make it to Dallas? Register for the Tarrant County Heart Walk!
Tarrant County Heart Walk
Check-In 7:30am
Walk Begins 9:00am
Sat., September 23rd
Will Rogers Memorial Center
3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Click here to register for the Tarrant County Heart Walk
Can't make it to the Heart Walk? No problem! Join Team WFAA and connect your account to your social media pages to raise money for the American Heart Association.
Then, watch a special WFAA Heart Walk presentation sponsored by the American Heart Association on Saturday, September 23rd, at 8:30 a.m. on WFAA and WFAA.com.