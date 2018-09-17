North Texas Giving Day is today, Thursday, Sept. 20., the biggest day of the year benefiting area nonprofits!

Here's what you need to know – and, most importantly, how you can help:

What is North Texas Giving Day? The main donation day is Thursday, Sept. 20, raising awareness for donations for more than 2,700 nonprofits across North Texas. This year, the event got kicked off on Sept. 10 with an opening ceremony featuring Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and other mayors across North Texas.

How are donations collected? Donations are made online at the North Texas Giving Day website, www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org, where you can choose from more than 2,700 nonprofits. Go here to search for and browse every nonprofit. While the official day of giving begins Thursday, Sept. 20, you can schedule a donation anytime before then.

How much North Texas Giving Day help nonprofits? Last year, North Texas Giving Day helped raise $39 million from more than $137,000 gifts, benefiting a total of 2,723 nonprofits. Since North Texas Giving Day began nine years ago, a total of $195 million has been raised for area nonprofits.

North Texas Giving Day raised more than $39 million in 2017. (North Texas Giving Day)

Can donations be anonymous? Yes. When you make your online donation, you can choose from three different anonymity settings:

• Not anonymous, where the benefiting nonprofit will receive your name, address, and email, and your name will appear on a "Look who just got a gift" banner on the North Texas Giving Day website.

• Publicly anonymous, where your gift will not show up on the website, but the nonprofit will receive your information.

• Completely anonymous, where the benefiting nonprofit will not receive your information.

Which nonprofits are eligible? To be eligible for North Texas Giving Day, nonprofits must have a physical location/mailing address in one of the 20 counties across the area. Nonprofits also must be a 501(c)(3), 509(a)(2), or 509(a)(3) type I, II, and III functioning integrated, and be in good standing with the state and the IRS. Go here for the full eligibility rules.

Who is behind North Texas Giving Day? The Communities Foundation of Texas, one of the largest community foundations in the nation, created North Texas Giving Day in 2009. The CFT manages nearly 1,000 charitable funds for families, companies, foundations and nonprofits. Go here for more information about the CFT.

