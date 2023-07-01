'It's essential' | Mother on celebrating Breastfeeding Awareness Month while advocating women's rights

August marks National Breastfeeding Month, highlighting, supporting and embracing mothers who breastfeed. Texas WIC launched a statewide campaign to give resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — As we learned in the baby formula shortage, breast milk can literally save lives with the amount of nutrients it provides for babies.

The month of August highlights the life women give—breastfeeding. Texas WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) serves as a hub to foster a supportive and helpful environment for moms.

"The theme this year is enabling breast feeding, making a difference for working parents," said Nikki Morrow, Texas WIC Infant Feeding branch manager.

Now, WIC is launching a new statewide awareness campaign to support and embrace mothers who breastfeed. Breast milk contains ingredients such as proteins and vitamins that your baby needs for the first 6 months. It's also linked to lower rates of diabetes and other diseases for moms.

As a core part of motherhood, breastfeeding is something Nelly Rodriguez, a Bryan mom, embraced four times over.

"I was breast feeding as an undergraduate student, then I was breastfeeding two more during graduate school then my last one when I started my PhD," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shared how she took advantage of local resources like La Leche League, which is a breastfeeding support group like Texas WIC but for the BCS area.

Leaning on leaders of La Leche allowed Rodriguez to begin speaking up for women whose journey is universal.

"Deciding that will be my main role," Rodriguez said, "It was essential, it was important for me to do it, so now I advocate for other women who decide to take on this process."

All parts of motherhood are a journey, but turning to your resources makes the process just a little easier. Much like raising children, it takes a village.

"Free breastfeeding classes, one on one counseling and WIC is here to support our moms and provide them the resources and information to help them be successful when breast feeding," said Morrow.

Further creating a support system for all mothers across Texas, Rodriguez is urging women to stand for their right, and calling for all to support.

"It is essential, it is a right that we should all advocate for," said Rodriguez.

The support also extends to residents living in Waco who also could partake in breastfeeding support groups all over the Lone Star State. Click here to see all Texas lactating support groups.