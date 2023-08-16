How North Texans can help survivors of the Hawaii fire

Through donations and fundraisers, businesses and organizations in Dallas-Fort Worth are working to support those impacted by the deadly fire.

DALLAS — As Hawaii residents are working to recover from the devastating Maui fire, North Texans are already stepping up with ways to help out.

Businesses and organizations in the area - some with Hawaiian connections - have plans to fundraise and take donations. Now, they're calling on locals to pitch in.

Below are some ways you can help Hawaii. We'll be updating this list as we learn about more local efforts.

#MauiStrong Fundraiser (Bedford)

Pineapple Grill in Bedford has launched an ongoing fundraiser to provide direct assistance to those impacted in Hawaii.

According to the #MauiStrong page, all donations will go directly to families via Zelle, CashApp, Paypal or Venmo.

They also have two other ways you can donate. First, you can email aloha@pineapplegrilltexas.com for a Google Doc with GoFundMe accounts for hundreds of families needing help.

Secondly, the restaurant will have an event on Sunday, Aug. 20 in support of the survivors. They'll be at the Midcities Montessori Gym from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with food, entertainment and a raffle. The Hawaiian-owned restaurant is asking everyone attending to wear pink and bring chairs and blankets.

Mo'Bettahs (multiple locations)

Another Hawaiian-style restaurant is sending relief funds for Maui fire survivors.

For the rest of August, every purchase of Mo'Bettahs' Teri Sauce Bottles will go directly to the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The bottles cost about $5 each.

According to the restaurant's location page, they have three spots in DFW: North Dallas, Plano and Mansfield.

To help with Maui Relief efforts, we are partnering with @alohashoyuhi this whole month to donate ALL proceeds from our... Posted by Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food on Friday, August 11, 2023

Donate with WFAA

Join WFAA in donating to the American Red Cross' relief work in Maui. You can give online, by mail or by phone.