Mobile trailer offers homeless people in Fort Worth a chance to get fresh and clean

Volunteers are needed to offer grooming services alongside free shower opportunities for the homeless population in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jenna Dimock is doing everything she can to get back on her feet after hitting rock bottom. She is experiencing a point in her life that comes as a complete shock.

"I never in a million years thought that this would be where I would be," said Jenna Dimock.

Dimock is now among the homeless population in the City of Fort Worth. She is also one of the people grateful for the opportunity to step fresh out of the shower. Taking a shower doesn't come easy when you are living without a permanent place to call home.

So, feeling clean for Dimock these days is one of life's luxuries that only comes around occasionally, thanks to a service called "Cloud Covered Streets."

"It's a big deal because being able to take a shower is a huge deal," said Jenna Dimock. "It's when you can't take a shower, you don't feel like participating in life really."

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition estimates there are around 3,517 families experiencing homelessness who are living on the street or in shelters throughout Tarrant County. There are 40 agencies that provide some kind of service to homeless people in Tarrant County.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were about 636 people who have left homelessness and obtained a place to call home.

"It can happen to anybody at any time," Jenna Dimock said.

When the mobile shower trailer operated by the nonprofit Cloud Covered Streets pulls in, Dimock and others get to freshen up.

The trailer is operated by the organizations workers and volunteers, including Sammy Stell, who serves as the manager for the shower bus.

"We offer free showers, laundry, and haircuts to those people in need," said Stell. "Basically, they come we sign up with that when they take a shower or a hot shower. We also give them socks, underwear, shorts sweats, and a T-Shirt."

The mobile shower trailer parks at designated locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The trailer has two laundry rooms.

Everyone gets a free hygiene bag from Cloud Covered Streets, which is also looking for more partnerships to offer professional care services. Shower services usually start around 8:30 a.m. Organizers ask volunteers to arrive 15 minutes prior to get a quick tour and breakdown of the day, especially if volunteers are only available part of the day.

"We are very, very much in need of hair hairdressers because as you ask, you know, a hairstyle or a haircut makes a huge difference," Stell said.

In an effort to make a difference in the homeless community, Cloud Covered Streets employs at least two people experiencing homelessness for a couple of months to help operate the trailer.

Their goal is to transition them into a permanent job and eventually a permanent home.

"I just thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Jenna Dimock, "It's a big blessing."