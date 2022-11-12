"I would love for this Christmas to be so over-the-top for [her son] Elijah that he has snapshots of that day seared into his mind forever."

SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season is here; a time for festivities and cheer.

However, one San Antonio family isn’t thinking about gifts under the tree. All Emojean “Emmy” Kraft Molinar wants for Christmas is more time. The 37-year-old single mother is battling terminal cancer.

Loved ones are praying for a miracle.

“Sometimes when God puts a soul in a body and sends them here, he puts a little special ‘glow’ in them,” said Crystal Jordan, Emmy’s friend. “You can’t describe what it is, they just light up a room. Emmy is that unique soul that shines bright.”

You would be hard-pressed to find someone as compassionate and selfless as Emmy, according to Crystal.

So, when Emmy was diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer this spring, people weren’t just heartbroken.

"Everyone was initially mad,” said Crystal. “Like, ‘Why? Why would this happen to her?’”

“Gallbladder cancer is rare for someone as young as Emmy,” said Jenni Batchelder, Emmy’s sister. “Her treatment is to extend life, it’s not to cure the diagnosis.”

Emmy has a four-year-old son, Elijah.

“It terrifies me that there could be a version of this life where he grows up and never knows his mother,” Crystal said.

“Elijah is her motivation to keep fighting,” Jenni said.

Emmy recently received more bad news. The cancer has spread to other areas of her body.

She shared a tearful update on YouTube.

Emmy was working full-time as a chemist to keep her medical insurance. This week, she went on disability leave.

“Emmy’s bills have been her biggest hurdles to overcome,” said Jenni. “Even though she is persevering through so much pain, so many treatments.”

That’s why Crystal set up a GoFundMe page.

Instead of choosing between pre-school and keeping her house, Crystal hopes Emmy can focus on making memories with her son.

"If our miracle doesn't come, I would love for this Christmas to be so over-the-top for Elijah that he has snapshots of that day seared into his mind forever," Crystal said.



Those without the means to donate can still help by keeping Emmy in their thoughts and prayers.