BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County is now under a shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan made the announcement Monday during a press conference at the Brazos County Health District.

Mayor Nelson said this order means different things for different people. Only essential personnel will be exempt from the order. There is a number you can call to ask questions. It's 979-361-5136.

The order begins Tuesday at 9 pm and ends April 7 at 11:59 pm.

According to the order, all people living in Brazos County are ordered to stay at their place of residence. When in an outdoor space, people must maintain a six foot distance. People can leave their homes only for essential activities, government functions or to operate essential businesses.

The homeless are exempt from this order, but are encouraged to maintain social distance and are urged to seek shelter.

What is "essential" at this time?

Essential activities include any task done for one's health and safety or the safety of their family or household members. This includes taking your pet outside. It includes attempting to get medical supplies, medication, visiting a health care professional or getting supplies to work with at home.

Activities that include obtaining food for the household or caring for a family member or pet in another household are allowed.

Essential personnel include veterinary and health care providers, including doctors, nurses, dentists, mental health providers and health care services. This does not include gyms or any similar activity.

The order stated first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel and law enforcement are exempt from this order.

Essential business include health care and infrastructure, grocery stores, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores and liquor stores. People who work in the farm industry are allowed to tend to their livestock and perform their farming tasks.

Shelters, social services and other places that help the disadvantaged and needy. Newspapers, television, radio and other media services as well as plumbers, electricians, hardware and construction supply stores, and banks and financial institutions.

What if I don't follow the order?

You could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and charged between $1 and $1,000 each day you disobey the order. You could also end up in jail for up to 180 days.

We'll have the press conference in its entirety uploaded soon.

For more information, the City of Bryan has a section of their website dedicated to this info.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Read the order Event and Program Cancellations The City of Bryan provides a number of programs, activities and events to members of the community. If programs or events are canceled, they will be listed here.

