Austin FC and Academy surprise two moms with $1,000 shopping sprees

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin FC players surprised two local moms with $1,000 shopping sprees at Academy earlier this week in celebration of Mother's Day.

Austin FC's Jon Gallagher and Damien Las joined the lucky moms and their families at the Academy store in Sunset Valley.

There, the moms and families got to know the plyers and stock up on all the sports, camping and outdoor equipment they could handle.

"Giving back to the community means showing appreciation towards mothers and families for supporting us," Las said.

The team and Academy also partnered to surprise 10 random moms shopping at the store with $100 Academy gift cards to help them buy a gift of their own.

"We are giving out gift cards to mothers in celebration of Mother's Day and all that they do for their kids," Gallagher said.

