Attention non-profits! Call for proposals now open for WFAA and TEGNA Foundation community grants

Eligible organizations must apply by Friday, August 4.

DALLAS — WFAA and TEGNA Foundation have announced an open call for proposals for the second round of community grants for 2023.

Each year, WFAA and the TEGNA Foundation award more than $100,000 in grants to eligible north Texas non-profit organizations.

For its second round of community grants, WFAA is especially interested in receiving proposals from small-to-medium size organizations based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area whose work directly supports north Texans.

Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt public charities classified by the IRS as Section 501(c)(3) and 509 (a)(1) or 509(a)(2). To read more about what we do not fund, please click here.

A proposal must include the following:

A completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form

IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

Your organization’s non-discrimination policy

One-page project budget and a one-page summary organizational budget

Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes: Needs statement Objectives of the project to be funded Whether the project is new or ongoing Constituency to be served Community and volunteer involvement Sustainability statement Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project How the project will be evaluated Plans for continued funding, committed and applied for

Pertinent recent publications may also be included

Proposals must be submitted to:

Ryan Wood

Director of Community Impact

WFAA

606 Young Street

Dallas, Texas, 75202

If you would like to submit a proposal electronically, please email one combined PDF document including all necessary materials to rwood@wfaa.com. Please use the subject line: “TEGNA Foundation Community Grant Application.”

The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, August 4, 2023. We are unable to consider applications received after this date.

Applicants should expect to be notified approximately 30-45 days after the deadline.