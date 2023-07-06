Attention non-profits! Call for proposals now open for WFAA and TEGNA Foundation community grants

DALLAS — WFAA and TEGNA Foundation have announced an open call for proposals for the second round of community grants for 2023.
Each year, WFAA and the TEGNA Foundation award more than $100,000 in grants to eligible north Texas non-profit organizations.
For its second round of community grants, WFAA is especially interested in receiving proposals from small-to-medium size organizations based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area whose work directly supports north Texans.
Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt public charities classified by the IRS as Section 501(c)(3) and 509 (a)(1) or 509(a)(2). To read more about what we do not fund, please click here.
A proposal must include the following:
- A completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form
- IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
- Your organization’s non-discrimination policy
- One-page project budget and a one-page summary organizational budget
- Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:
- Needs statement
- Objectives of the project to be funded
- Whether the project is new or ongoing
- Constituency to be served
- Community and volunteer involvement
- Sustainability statement
- Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project
- How the project will be evaluated
- Plans for continued funding, committed and applied for
- Pertinent recent publications may also be included
Proposals must be submitted to:
Ryan Wood
Director of Community Impact
WFAA
606 Young Street
Dallas, Texas, 75202
If you would like to submit a proposal electronically, please email one combined PDF document including all necessary materials to rwood@wfaa.com. Please use the subject line: “TEGNA Foundation Community Grant Application.”
The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, August 4, 2023. We are unable to consider applications received after this date.
Applicants should expect to be notified approximately 30-45 days after the deadline.
For 2023, WFAA’s second round community grant process aligns with North Texas Giving Day. Eligible non-profit organizations that are chosen to receive grants will be asked to participate in media coverage ahead and on the day of North Texas Giving Day.