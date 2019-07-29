FORT WORTH, Texas — Several apartment units were evacuated late Sunday night near the city's West 7th area.

Firefighters said they were called at about 10:30 p.m. to apartment units in the 2900 block of Crockett Street, which sits above several restaurants. Officials were told of a problem with an electrical panel in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a fire between two floors and evacuated the building. Two units had significant damage. Several other units had smoke damage.

A restaurant below, Mash'd, also sustained some water damage.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.